John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.80.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

