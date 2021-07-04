Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

