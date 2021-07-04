Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

ALT stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

