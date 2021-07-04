Piper Sandler Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $89.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

