DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.