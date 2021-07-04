Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $770.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

