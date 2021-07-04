Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) & Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Critical Survey

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Taylor Morrison Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Taylor Morrison Home 0 5 6 0 2.55

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.85%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus price target of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home 6.01% 12.67% 5.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.87 $79.09 million N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home $6.13 billion 0.56 $243.44 million $3.24 8.25

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, William Lyon Signature, and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

