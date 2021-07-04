Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

