Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MITO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

