Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

