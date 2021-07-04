OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OFS Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OFS. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.