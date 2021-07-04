Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Grows By 43.0%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AREC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.75. American Resources has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

