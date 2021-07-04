NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $294.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $285.58 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

