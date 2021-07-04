Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 557,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AXLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a market cap of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

