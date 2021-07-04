IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.18. IBEX also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $369.64 million and a PE ratio of -52.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

