Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 166,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $34.71 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.