Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $30.15. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 1,851 shares.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.