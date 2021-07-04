Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $30.15. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 1,851 shares.
ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
