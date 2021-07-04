BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.29

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 8458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

