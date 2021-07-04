Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,679,800 shares.The stock last traded at $106.62 and had previously closed at $105.62.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

