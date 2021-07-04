Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

