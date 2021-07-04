Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 1,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Featured Article: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.