HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Gap Down to $44.22

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.22, but opened at $43.24. HNI shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 590 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

