Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

