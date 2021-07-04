Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BRCN opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.22 million, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.11. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.66.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.