JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $171.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.00.

EXR opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

