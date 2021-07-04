Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.17.

POWI opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.