Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Craig Hallum

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

