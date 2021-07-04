Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $195.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

