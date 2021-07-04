Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

