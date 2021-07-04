Credit Suisse Group Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $48.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

