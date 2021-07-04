Analyzing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Parsons 0 4 0 0 2.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.58%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Parsons.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 55.73 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -31.65 Parsons $3.92 billion 1.04 $98.54 million $1.83 21.69

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.09, meaning that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Parsons 2.47% 9.78% 4.63%

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for complex energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

