Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.