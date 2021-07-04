Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKZOY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $40.75 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

