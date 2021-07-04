AMS’s (AMSSY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AMS has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

