Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.