Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

