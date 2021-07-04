Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,245 shares of company stock valued at $554,078. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

