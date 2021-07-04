W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 7,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,600,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

