Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 4.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 108,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

