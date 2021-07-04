Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.86 and last traded at $198.19. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

