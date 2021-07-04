Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 9,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,426,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $42,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

