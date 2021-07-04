Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19. Afya has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

