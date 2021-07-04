Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Decreases By 20.7%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 491,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

