Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 720,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

