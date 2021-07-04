Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.