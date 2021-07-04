Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.