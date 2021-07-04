John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

