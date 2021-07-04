John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

