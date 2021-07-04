Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

