Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

