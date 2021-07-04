Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce sales of $625.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $641.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,167,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,355,807.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,131,000. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

