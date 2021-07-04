TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFSL opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 70.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after buying an additional 1,975,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,622,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,948,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.